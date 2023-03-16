No country except Pakistan has caretaker govt system: Quader

Politics

BSS
16 March, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 05:53 pm

File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said there is no caretaker government system in any country of the world except Pakistan. 

"Not the Awami League, those who want to restore the obsolete caretaker (system) should be ashamed," he told a food distribution programme in the city's Gendaria area this morning.

AL relief and social affairs sub-committee organised the event at Anjuman Mufidul Islam Orphanage on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday and the National Children's Day to be observed tomorrow.

Speaking on the occasion, Quader reiterated that no country in the world talks about the caretaker government but BNP is shamelessly talking about the dead issue. 

"There is no caretaker government system in the world. The apex court of the country scrapped this system forever. But the BNP is talking about it. They should be ashamed," he said. 

The AL general secretary said Bangabandhu had to pay for the conspiracy of some traitors of history. Those who do not recognise Bangabandhu do not believe in the spirit of the country's birth, he added.
 
He said Bangabandhu loved children and considered them as the future of the country and if anyone wants to know Bangladesh, he or she must know Bangabandhu. 

About the letter sent by 40 world leaders over Dr Yunus, Quader said they do not need to think about the person who does not think about Bangladesh. 

"He (Yunus) was not found during any disaster of Bangladesh. He broke the law himself. After 60 years, he breached the law by staying by force in the position of the managing director (of Grameen Bank). He has been dishonored by through works," the minister said.

AL organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi also spoke at the meeting with AL relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin in the chair.

Caretaker Government / Pakistan

