No conspiracy will work if nationalist forces are united: Tarique

"If the interim government wants to keep itself alert, it must take effective steps to fulfil the expectations of people," he said

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 05:18 pm
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman virtually addresses a BNP rally in the capital&#039;s Nayapaltan on 8 November. Photo: TBS
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman virtually addresses a BNP rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on 8 November. Photo: TBS

No conspiracy against the country will work if the nationalist forces of Bangladesh are united, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said today (8 November).

"Anti-democracy conspiracies have not stopped yet. Conspirators are trying to thwart the interim government," he said while virtually inaugurating the party's National Revolution and Solidarity Day rally in the capital's Nayapaltan.

"The interim government cannot be allowed to fail," he added.

The BNP leader said the associates of the deposed Awami League regime are still working to undermine the Yunus-led government both at home and abroad. Many are serving in various administrative positions.

"If the interim government wants to keep itself alert, it must take effective steps to fulfil people's expectations. It is now the demand of people," Tarique said.

Speaking at the rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir cautioned that although Sheikh Hasina has fled following the recent student-led uprising, her allies remain in Bangladesh and could "attack the country again if given the chance."

"BNP is the strongest political force in Bangladesh. On 7 November 1975, the Sepoy-Janata [soldier and civilian] uprising defeated fascism, and under Ziaur Rahman's leadership, Bangladesh stood against imperialism and safeguarded its sovereignty," he said.

Reflecting on recent events, he continued, "In 2024, we witnessed another uprising, this time led by students and the public. For 17 years, Sheikh Hasina imposed a mafia-like rule, plundering the country. Thanks to Allah, she has now fled due to the student uprising."

However, Fakhrul warned, "Even though Hasina has left, her allies are still here. If they get another chance, they will attack Bangladesh again."

The BNP leader further stated, "As in the past, we will confront any conspiracy that arises, Insha'Allah."

BNP leaders and activists have gathered in front of its party office in the capital's Nayapaltan to join the National Revolution and Solidarity Day rally. 

After a brief address, Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the rally around 3:32pm.

The BNP observed 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' on Thursday, commemorating the 'civil-military uprising' of 7 November 1975.

On 7 November 1975, amid political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from confinement in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for his ascent to power.

