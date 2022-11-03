No conspiracy will work against Jatiya Party: Chunnu

Mentioning that Jatiya Party is now more united, strong, and active, its Secretary-General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has said that no conspiracy will work against the party.

"Jatiya Party has its political power owing to people's love and support. The people of the country trust the party. Jatiya Party is the name owing to the trust of people from the grassroots level. Therefore, it is impossible to hinder our progress," he said at a meeting at party chairman's Banani office Thursday (3 November).

Chunnu said, "People of the country have rejected both Awami League and BNP. Awami League knows that if BNP-Jamaat comes to power, Awami League will become Muslim League. On the other hand, BNP knows that if it cannot come to power, it will face complete destruction. So both parties have started a nationwide fight for power."

Apprehending more political conflicts in the coming days, he said that the people of the country know that only Jatiya Party can establish democracy in the country.

"If Jatiya Party comes to power, everyone will be safe," he added.

Alleging that Awami League leaders and workers looted Tk86,000 crore in the name of capacity charge of electricity, Chunnu said the government is not letting this information come to light.

"The people of the country want to know where the money for capacity charge has gone," said the Jatiya Party leader.

Among others, party presidium members Sahidur Rahman Tepa, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, Advocate Md Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, Advisor to party chairman Mahbubur Rahman Lipton, Vice Chairman Jahangir Alam Pathan, and Organizing Secretary Md Helal Uddin spoke at the meeting.