No conspiracy can foil next election: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the upcoming election will be held on time and no conspiracy will be able to foil the polls.

"Different conspiracies are being hatched centring the next election. It will never be realised to form a government like 'Hamid Karzai' foiling the upcoming poll in the country," he said.

Hasan Mahmud, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, said this while addressing a peace rally organised by the spiritual hub of Mazhbhandar Darbar and Bangladesh Supreme Party as part of the nationwide celebration of the Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi at historical Suhrawardy Udyan here.

Dr Hasan said conspiracies were held during the polls in 2014 and then BNP-Jamaat had claimed that the government would not sustain. But the government was in power for five years and conducted it successfully, he said, adding conspiracies were also held during the 2018 polls.

But, he said, the government is also going to complete its five-year tenure after just two months.

He said the upcoming polls will be held on time despite all conspiracies of BNP and Jamaat. Many political parties, including the Supreme Party, will take part in the election whether BNP takes part or not, he continued.

He said it is the sacred duty of Muslims to protect the country and protect the honor of the oly-awalia (Islamic scholars) and stand against sedition-makers.

The information minister said ill efforts to create anarchy in the name of Islam are being held when a number of works for the welfare of Islam and alems-ulemas are being continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Islam was not established in this country through any war, rather the Islamic scholars won the hearts of the people and brought them under the shade of Islam. But today, Jamaat-e-Islami and some other groups are dishonoring the Islamic scholars, he pointed out.

Everyone should remain alert against them, he said, adding everyone should also remain alert against BNP as they patronise the sedition-makers.

He said common people were killed in the name of Islam and even bombs were simultaneously blasted at 500 places across the country during the BNP-Jamaat regime. The militants tried to kill Sheikh Hasina through grenade attacks under the patronization of the BNP, he said.

Hasan Mahmud urged all to remain alert against them.

About the US visa policy, he said the Israeli forces are killing people in Palestine like birds. But sanctions are not given against them, he added.

He said the visa policy was not applicable to Myanmar when they killed Muslims.

About the Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Dr Hasan said the Awami League government has taken different pioneer initiatives for the welfare of Islam. Bangabandhu had banned horse racing as Islam doesn't support betting, he said.

He said the land of Biswa Ijtema in Tongi and that's why the mosque of Tablighi Jamaat was given by Bangabandhu. He banned liquor, gambling, housji, which were later reintroduced by BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman, the minister added.

He said Bangabandhu did many things for the welfare of Islam and he established the Islamic Foundation.

Dr Hasan said Bangabandhu's daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has established 560 mosques, 1.20 lakh mosque-based maktab and every teacher of those maktabs is getting Taka 5,200 as allowances. She has recognised the Kwami Madrasha and established the Islamic Arabic University, he added.

Politicians, including Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Awami League Presidium Member Shajahan Khan, Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, among others, addressed the discussion with incumbent leader of Mazibhandar Darbar Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari in the chair.

Advocate Md Nurul Amin Ruhul, MP, Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote's chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury, Bangladesh Supreme Party's (BSP) acting Secretary General valiant freedom fighter Advocate Md Abdul Aziz, BSP Additional Secretary General Baki Billah Azhari, National Awami Party (NAP-Bhasani) Secretary General Khaled Shahriar, Bangladesh Janadal (BJD) Chairman Mahbubur Rahman Joy Chowdhury and Sher-E-Bangla AK Fazlul Haque's grandson Fyazul Haque Raju, among others, spoke on the occasion.