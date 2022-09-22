No conspiracy can break Jatiya Party's unity: Chunnu

Though GM Quader and Rowshan Ershad are apparently at loggerheads over the leadership of the Jatiya Party, its Secretary-General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Thursday said no conspiracy can crack the unity of their party.

"The Jatiya Party is united under the leadership of its Chairman GM Quader. There's no division in the party. No conspiracy can break its unity," he said.

Talking to reporters at the party chairman's Banani Office, Chunnu said he does not believe that Jatiya Party's Chief Patron Rowshan is doing anything against the party voluntarily. "But the madam (Rowshan) is held hostage by her son and a couple of others."

He said they are not taking into cognizance the letter of Begum Rowshan Ershad which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rowshan on Wednesday 'suspended' the special power bestowed upon the party chairman by its constitution's section 20/1/Ka and announced to reinstate all relieved leaders of the party, including Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

She also sent a letter to Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader asking him to comply with the suspension and other decisions. But Rowshan does not have the authority to take any such action as per the party charter.

Replying to a question, Chunnu said Ranga's statement about Jatiya Party's constitution and Article 20 is contradictory.

He recalled that party founder HM Ershad made Ranga the general secretary by removing the ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader using the same section of the party charter. "He was the beneficiary of that section of the constitution. At that time, Mashiur Rahman Ranga did not oppose this section."

Besides, Chunnu said Ranga was the secretary-general of the Jatiya Party before its council in 2018. "The constitution was approved by the Council and during that process and for almost two years after the council, Mashiur Rahman Ranga performed the duties of the secretary general in accordance with this constitution. He never opposed or objected to any section of this constitution."