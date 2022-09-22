No conspiracy can break Jatiya Party's unity: Chunnu

Politics

UNB
22 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

No conspiracy can break Jatiya Party's unity: Chunnu

UNB
22 September, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 08:24 pm
Mujibul Haque Chunnu
Mujibul Haque Chunnu

Though GM Quader and Rowshan Ershad are apparently at loggerheads over the leadership of the Jatiya Party, its Secretary-General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Thursday said no conspiracy can crack the unity of their party.

"The Jatiya Party is united under the leadership of its Chairman GM Quader. There's no division in the party. No conspiracy can break its unity," he said.

Talking to reporters at the party chairman's Banani Office, Chunnu said he does not believe that Jatiya Party's Chief Patron Rowshan is doing anything against the party voluntarily. "But the madam (Rowshan) is held hostage by her son and a couple of others."

He said they are not taking into cognizance the letter of Begum Rowshan Ershad which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rowshan on Wednesday 'suspended' the special power bestowed upon the party chairman by its constitution's section 20/1/Ka and announced to reinstate all relieved leaders of the party, including Mashiur Rahman Ranga.

She also sent a letter to Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader asking him to comply with the suspension and other decisions. But Rowshan does not have the authority to take any such action as per the party charter.

Replying to a question, Chunnu said Ranga's statement about Jatiya Party's constitution and Article 20 is contradictory.

He recalled that party founder HM Ershad made Ranga the general secretary by removing the ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader using the same section of the party charter. "He was the beneficiary of that section of the constitution. At that time, Mashiur Rahman Ranga did not oppose this section."

Besides, Chunnu said Ranga was the secretary-general of the Jatiya Party before its council in 2018. "The constitution was approved by the Council and during that process and for almost two years after the council, Mashiur Rahman Ranga performed the duties of the secretary general in accordance with this constitution. He never opposed or objected to any section of this constitution."

Top News

Jatiya Party Lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu / Jatiya Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

10h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

11h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

23m | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

1h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

6h | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 