No compromise with govt over next election: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said their party will not make any compromise with the government over the next election and force it to resign through their ongoing one-point movement.

Speaking at a discussion, he called upon the professionals to take to the streets for the restoration of democracy by holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.

"No compromise with it [govt] and no election under it…I don't want to repeat the words that no path [except movement] is opened for us," the BNP leader said.

He said their party is not giving focus on the new US visa policy since they want to go ahead with their one-point movement by uniting people from all walks of life.

"We have made it very clear that we are on the movement with the power of our own people to save the country and free people from misrule," the BNP leader said.

He said people have woken up and they are spontaneously participating in the different programmers of the opposition.

"Now you (professionals) have to wake up and lead people in the movement. It's now the expectation of the nation. I request you all to come out of your houses and come out of your work. Take to the streets and inspire the people to involve with the movement. We'll defeat them (govt) on the streets with the power of people and force them to hold the election under a neutral government," Fakhrul said.

Sammalita Peshajibi Parishad arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh demanding the resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan government.

After the discussion, the professionals took part in a 'silent' march toward the Jatiya Press Club from the programme venue.

Fakhrul called upon the different professional bodies, including the bodies of lawyers, physicians, engineers and teachers to form separate fronts and take all-out preparations for making the one-point movement a success.

He said the government has destroyed all the state machinery and institutions through politicisation to cling to power by force.

The BNP leader alleged that the government has usurped power illegally by violating the constitution and using the state apparatus. "All institutions of the state have been destroyed consciously…Awami League is a prime example of how people can be fooled and snatched their all rights."

"We feel most helpless with that judicial system and we feel most helpless when we go to court. We are the biggest victims of the existing judicial system. The most popular democratic leader of this country, Begum Khaleda Zia was unjustly convicted in a completely false case," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the government has been regulating the media and it is giving the newspapers and the media outlets various directions in publishing reports on BNP's programmes.