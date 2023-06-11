No compromise on caretaker government: Fakhrul

UNB
11 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 08:26 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said there will be no compromise on the question of a neutral government, and it would be resolved on the streets, if necessary.

"The government has started shaking. They made one statement in the morning and another in the evening. The issue of a neutral government will not be subject to negotiation, the decision will be taken on the streets through procession," he said.

Addressing the biennial conference of Gazipur Metropolitan BNP as the chief guest on Sunday, Mirza Fakhrul also said Awami League would not be able to get even 10 seats, if there is a caretaker government.

That is why the ruling party's General Secretary termed the caretaker government as a dead issue, he said.

"But no, the issue of a caretaker government has remained alive. The whole world wants a free and fair election in Bangladesh," he added.

Marking the Awami League as a terrorist party, the secretary general said, "Awami League is not a people's party. That's why they don't want an election. Their body language proves that they are nothing but terrorists."

Fakhrul criticised the ruling party, saying it has established an autocratic rule.

"The Awami League government has ruined our dream," he said.

City BNP acting convener M Monjurul Karim Rony presided over the function where BNP Organising Secretary Abdus Salam Azad delivered the inaugural speech at the conference. BNP Central Social Welfare Secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan, Organising Secretary and Gazipur District BNP President Fazlul Haque Milan, among others, spoke.

 

