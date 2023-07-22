No benefit of keeping faith in foreign mentors: AL tells BNP

Awami League Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury has urged the BNP to assess their popularity by participating in the upcoming national election.

Terming the foreigners as mentors, she told the BNP that there will be no hope of keeping faith in foreign mentors. None of them will be your grantors because they are in distress due to the economic recession.

Addressing the peace rally in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday, Matia Chowdhury, also the deputy leader at the parliament, said they (foreign mentors) are hatching conspiracies afresh to mess up the country's peace.

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League and Swechasebak League arranged the rally, protesting BNP-Jamaat's nationwide anarchy, conspiracies, criminal acts, and violence.

Sheikh Hasina is now known as the "Star of the East", Matia Chowdhury said, adding "Sheikh Hasina is not afraid. She has given peace to the people of the country, which BNP-Jamaat was destroying."

The Awami League praesidium member said, "Those who criticise us see how many countries in the world give books to students on the first day of the year. Houses have been made for homeless and sheltered people in red-green houses. Unbarred prospects have been opened for youngsters. No one in Bangladesh wears "secondhand" clothes anymore. No one offers used clothes to the poor but gives them new ones."

At the rally, Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sachchu, acting president of Swachhasebak League, threatened BNP, "If you cross the limit, we will not sit idle at home. If we (Jubo League, Swechasebak League) want, we can get you out of Dhaka within an hour."

Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Swachhasebak League Acting General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu, and others also spoke at the rally.

Even after beginning the rally, processions with the participation of hundreds of leaders and activists were seen marching towards the rally. The rally venue and surrounding areas are filled with the presence of leaders and activists.

At this time, party men were seen carrying banners with the names, and portraits of their leaders. The activists were chanting various slogans against the BNP and supporting their leaders.