No benefit of keeping faith in foreign mentors: AL tells BNP

Politics

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

No benefit of keeping faith in foreign mentors: AL tells BNP

Addressing the peace rally in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday, Matia Chowdhury, also the deputy leader at the parliament, said they (foreign mentors) are hatching conspiracies afresh to mess up the country’s peace

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 10:03 pm
No benefit of keeping faith in foreign mentors: AL tells BNP

Awami League Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury has urged the BNP to assess their popularity by participating in the upcoming national election.

Terming the foreigners as mentors, she told the BNP that there will be no hope of keeping faith in foreign mentors. None of them will be your grantors because they are in distress due to the economic recession.

Addressing the peace rally in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday, Matia Chowdhury, also the deputy leader at the parliament, said they (foreign mentors) are hatching conspiracies afresh to mess up the country's peace. 

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League and Swechasebak League arranged the rally, protesting BNP-Jamaat's nationwide anarchy, conspiracies, criminal acts, and violence.

Sheikh Hasina is now known as the "Star of the East", Matia Chowdhury said, adding "Sheikh Hasina is not afraid. She has given peace to the people of the country, which BNP-Jamaat was destroying."

The Awami League praesidium member said, "Those who criticise us see how many countries in the world give books to students on the first day of the year. Houses have been made for homeless and sheltered people in red-green houses. Unbarred prospects have been opened for youngsters. No one in Bangladesh wears "secondhand" clothes anymore. No one offers used clothes to the poor but gives them new ones."

At the rally, Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sachchu, acting president of Swachhasebak League, threatened BNP, "If you cross the limit, we will not sit idle at home. If we (Jubo League, Swechasebak League) want, we can get you out of Dhaka within an hour."

Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, Swachhasebak League Acting General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu, and others also spoke at the rally.

Even after beginning the rally, processions with the participation of hundreds of leaders and activists were seen marching towards the rally. The rally venue and surrounding areas are filled with the presence of leaders and activists.

At this time, party men were seen carrying banners with the names, and portraits of their leaders. The activists were chanting various slogans against the BNP and supporting their leaders.

Top News

Awami League / Peace Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

On the political economy of empathy

8h | Panorama
The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

A musical portrait of Dhaka city

A musical portrait of Dhaka city

1h | TBS Stories
“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

“$1.3bn investment proposal to develop offshore windmills is the future of Bangladesh”- Danish envoy

4h | TBS Face to Face
Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

Young players to feature in Top Five Leagues from 2023/24 season

16m | TBS SPORTS
How to invest in bonds

How to invest in bonds

6h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price