No autocrat could remain in power thru repression: Moin Khan

Politics

TBS report
02 September, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:26 am

Related News

No autocrat could remain in power thru repression: Moin Khan

BNP and associated bodies celebrate the party’s 45th founding anniversary

TBS report
02 September, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:26 am
BNP leaders and activists hold a rally in the capital marking the party’s 45th founding anniversary on Friday (1 September). The photo was taken at Motijheel. Photo: TBS
BNP leaders and activists hold a rally in the capital marking the party’s 45th founding anniversary on Friday (1 September). The photo was taken at Motijheel. Photo: TBS

No autocrat could remain in power through anarchy and repression, and neither will the Awami League government hold on to power, Moin Khan, Standing Committee Member of the BNP, has said.

"Ziaur Rahman had restored democracy and voting rights to the people of this country. But the Awami League has destroyed the country's democracy and all the country's institutions time and again," he said at a brief rally in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan central office marking the party's 45th founding anniversary yesterday. 

In response to outgoing Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique's call to keep the judiciary free from politics, another BNP Standing Committee Member, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, questioned the timing of such principles being advocated as one departs from office.

"Did he [chief justice] forget this principle when he first assumed office and only remembered it as he was leaving? All injustices will be subjected to trial," said Khasru while addressing the rally.

A large number of leaders and activists of the BNP and its associated bodies gathered in Nayapaltan after Jumma prayers to join a procession celebrating the founding anniversary of the party. They were chanting slogans and carrying festoons and banners.

The procession started from Nayapaltan and concluded at Rajdhani Market after passing through Fakirapool intersection, Notre Dame College, Shapla Chattar and Ittefaq intersection, said the party.

Due to the BNP procession, along with a Chhatra League rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, traffic was severely disrupted in the Nayapaltan, Fakirapool, Nightingale intersection, Kakrail and Shahbagh-Matsya Bhaban areas. Roadblocks were reported in some places. 

A large presence of law enforcers, including police, was observed to avert any untoward incident centring on the two events of the two opposing organisations on the same day in the capital.

Earlier in the day, BNP leaders and activists, including the party's policymakers, paid their respects at the grave of the party founder and late president Ziaur Rahman in the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, in separate messages, congratulated the people of the country, party leaders, workers, activists and well-wishers on the occasion.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP rally / Moin Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carnival Cruise is getting ready for launch next week. Photo: Courtesy

Carnival Cruise: A brand-new launch cum ferry that will save travel time

4h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

22h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

23h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The country's first elevated expressway is now a reality

The country's first elevated expressway is now a reality

3h | TBS Today
Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

16h | TBS Food
Even large investors accept losses

Even large investors accept losses

3h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni