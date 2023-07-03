No alternative to resistance: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 08:00 pm

Related News

No alternative to resistance: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 08:00 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The "relentless arrests" of party leaders and activists across the country has left the BNP with no choice but to embrace resistance, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today. 

"The government's current strategy of transferring police SPs, DIGs, and DCs across the country is a clear manifestation of their fear. However, no matter how many transfers they make, they will find themselves devoid of support at the time of their inevitable downfall," he said while speaking at a rally at Nayapaltan on Monday protesting the arrests of the party leaders

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP and its affiliated organisations arranged the rally.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Fakhrul said, "She is making nonsensical remarks that undermine the sovereignty of our nation. Since her return from America, she has alleged that the United States can oust her within a mere two days. Furthermore, she said that they would retain their hold on power if they were to offer Saint Martin's Island to America."

Mirza Fakhrul also expressed concern about the economic woes of the countrymen.

"Currently, farmers are selling one maund of paddy and buying one kg of red chillies. Today, we are witnessing a rise in prices of all commodities, including rice and pulses."

The BNP secretary general also remarked that no election can be held under the Awami League government since the people are unable to exercise their right to vote.

Addressing the rally, Dhaka Metropolitan BNP Convener Abdus Salam said, "Starting today, we have decided that whenever arrests are made, immediate protests will ensue without any compromises."

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

4h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

8h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

8h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

56m | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

3h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

4h | TBS Insight
Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh