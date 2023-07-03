No alternative to resistance: Mirza Fakhrul

The "relentless arrests" of party leaders and activists across the country has left the BNP with no choice but to embrace resistance, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

"The government's current strategy of transferring police SPs, DIGs, and DCs across the country is a clear manifestation of their fear. However, no matter how many transfers they make, they will find themselves devoid of support at the time of their inevitable downfall," he said while speaking at a rally at Nayapaltan on Monday protesting the arrests of the party leaders

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP and its affiliated organisations arranged the rally.

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Fakhrul said, "She is making nonsensical remarks that undermine the sovereignty of our nation. Since her return from America, she has alleged that the United States can oust her within a mere two days. Furthermore, she said that they would retain their hold on power if they were to offer Saint Martin's Island to America."

Mirza Fakhrul also expressed concern about the economic woes of the countrymen.

"Currently, farmers are selling one maund of paddy and buying one kg of red chillies. Today, we are witnessing a rise in prices of all commodities, including rice and pulses."

The BNP secretary general also remarked that no election can be held under the Awami League government since the people are unable to exercise their right to vote.

Addressing the rally, Dhaka Metropolitan BNP Convener Abdus Salam said, "Starting today, we have decided that whenever arrests are made, immediate protests will ensue without any compromises."