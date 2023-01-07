No alternative to BNP’s 27-point demand to save the country: Amir Khasru

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:38 pm

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that there is no alternative to the implementation of the 27-point demand of the BNP to bring the country out of a deep crisis.

It will be impossible to govern the country without the framework put forward by BNP in these demands, he said on Saturday in a programme in Chattogram.

The programme was organised by Chattogram metropolitan BNP and the south and north district BNP at a community centre in the Kazir Dewri area of the port city.

BNP leaders and activists discussed the party's framework to repair the state at the programme, said a press release.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "The people of Bangladesh want back their voting rights, security of life, rule of law and rights to ownership. They have sent a clear message that the illegitimate fascist, unelected and oppressive government must go. They will not allow vote rigging anymore."

"The 27-point demand is a part of the countrywide movement of the BNP. The only demand of the people of Bangladesh is to oust and overthrow this government," he added.

He further said, "The BNP does not only want the change of government. It also wants to make a qualitative change in the state structure. With the aim of returning the ownership of the state to the people and establishing democracy, equality, human dignity and social justice as the slogans of the liberation war, BNP is planning to reform the country in the light of vision-2030 announced by former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia."

Chattogram Metropolitan BNP convener Shahadat Hossain, member secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar, advisors to the BNP chairperson Golam Akbar Khandakar, and SM Fazlul Haque were present at the event among others.

