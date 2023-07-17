'No alternative to Awami League' Arafat says, optimistic about win

Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat today cast his vote at the Gulshan Model School and College centre during the parliamentary by-polls to the Dhaka-17 constituency this morning.

He exercised his voting rights around 10am, said the chief co-ordinator at the office cell of Dhaka -17 by-election, William Proloy Samadder Bappy.

Arafat told the media that there is "no alternative to Awami League." People will gather at polling centres to cast their votes for boat, he hoped.

He was also optimistic that he will win the race.

The voting started at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm without any recess.

In the Dhaka-17 constituency, eight candidates are running in the race to be elected a member of the parliament. The seat comprising Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and part of Dhaka Cantonment fell vacant after the death of renowned actor and freedom fighter Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque on May 14 this year.

The number of voters is 325,205 under 125 polling stations in the Dhaka-17 constituency which comprises wards 15, 18, 19 and 20 of Dhaka North City Corporation as well as Dhaka cantonment area.