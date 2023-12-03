No AL member running as independent candidate will be expelled: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 02:14 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) will not expel any party members who are running as independent candidates in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, AL General Secretary and Road Transportation and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"BNP does not want to come to the polls due to the fear of not getting any votes," Quader said in a press conference at the party's president's political office in Dhanmondi on Sunday (3 December).

He said BNP's movement has failed due to a lack of public support.

"They [BNP] are conspiring to prevent the election. Many BNP leaders came out of this negative situation and have decided to participate in the elections. Many people don't want to spoil their lives by getting involved in negative politics," the AL general secretary said. 

The bridge minister said that even if BNP does not come in the 12th parliamentary election, the election will not be one-sided as 28 registered parties are participating in the election.

Awami League Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan, Executive Member Sahabuddin Farazi and others were present.

