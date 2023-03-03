No AL leaders will have right to contest election: Amir Khasru

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury criticised the government for questioning BNP Chairperson Khaled Zia's eligibility to continue politics and said the ruling Awami League itself will lose the right to contest elections in the future as a consequence of their ill deeds.

"All of you (AL) are corrupt, murderers, complicit to forced disappearances, false cases and killings; none of you will have the right to contest polls in the coming days. So, think before you speak," he said at a sit-in programme at the National Press Club on Friday.

The event was organised by the Bangladesh Nagorik Odhikar Andolan to demand the release of all political prisoners, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Khasru said, "All the cases filed against Sheikh Hasina during 1/11 have been dismissed. Along with all these cases, if the cases for forced disappearances, killings, false and fictitious cases, and sky-high corruption are revived against you [AL leaders], then you will not be able to contest election for even a single seat out of 300. All of you will go to jail".

Alleging the Awami League of assuming power repeatedly by stealing votes of people, he said that the ongoing movement of the BNP is against the "vote thieves" and those carried out killings and forced disappearances.

Criticising the ruling party for their stance ahead of the upcoming national polls, he said, "Now it is being said that the election will be held as per the constitution -- we too want that. The constitution states that [public] representatives should be elected through direct voting by every citizen of Bangladesh. Does it still exist in Bangladesh? "Vote thieves" have taken it over".

"Elections are being held under the vote thieves, and they assume power again and again", Khasru said, adding, "They are repeatedly stealing votes and taking away the voting rights of the people of Bangladesh. Freedom of law, freedom of speech and freedom of media are being taken away, security of life is being snatched away. They can never arrange a fair election."

"The vote thieves must be sent to jail first and only then Bangladesh is safe and the people can vote safely," he added.

Khasru further warned the government that there is no scope to suppress the BNP's movement by putting their leaders behind bars, which could not be made possible even by jailing Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman [BNP acting chairman] in false cases or by imprisoning a talented leader like Ruhul Kabir Rizvi [senior joint secretary general] as millions of BNP leaders and activists have already taken to the streets.

BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, BNP Chairperson's Adviser Ataur Rahman, Abu Naser Mohammad Rahmatullah, Bilkis Islam, Moniruzzman Monir, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Aman Ullah Aman, among others, took part in the sit-in with Bangladesh Nagorik Odhikar Andolan Convener M Jahangir Alam in the chair.