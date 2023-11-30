Nixon Chowdhury summoned over allegations of violating electoral code of conduct

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 07:26 pm

File Photo of Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury
File Photo of Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury

An election inquiry committee of Faridpur has summoned  Mujibur Rahman Chowdhur, popularly known as Nixon Chowdhury, over allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct.

He has been sent a notice to appear in-person at the temporary office of the chairman of the election inquiry committee for Faridpur-4 constituency at 3:00pm on Friday and give a written explanation, according to Election Commission officials.

The notice, issued on Thursday (30 November), was signed by Joint District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Moin Uddin Chowdhury, who has been leading the Faridpur-4 election inquiry committee.

According to the notice, Nixon Chowdhury entered Faridpur city with a huge number of microbuses and over two hundreds of motorcycles from Bhanga's Dattapara after being declared as an independent candidate from Faridpur-4 constituency.

His showdown resulted in a halt to all traffic in the area causing public suffering.

The actions by the politician and his supporters violated the provisions of sections 8(a), 38(b) and 12 of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates.

Nixon Chowdhury submitted his nomination papers as a candidate for Faridpur-4 seat to the district returning officer on 29 November.

Later, he visited various places in the constituency with a fleet of hundreds of microbuses and motorcycles.

After that, he and his supporters allegedly walked in front of the office of the deputy commissioner and returning officer with band groups playing music.

However, Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Ahman Talukder said no more than five persons including Nixon Chowdhury were allowed to enter the room during the submission of nomination papers.

