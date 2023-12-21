Nine countries will send observers in JS polls
This information was disclosed by the foreign ministry in its weekly briefing.
Nine countries have confirmed they will send observers during the next national elections.
The nine countries are - India, China, Russia, Japan, Mauritius, Georgia, Palestine, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.
Besides, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Commonwealth and the Arab Parliament will also send observers.