Nine countries will send observers in JS polls 

TBS Report 
21 December, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 04:50 pm

This information was disclosed by the foreign ministry in its weekly briefing. 

Logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Courtesy
Logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Courtesy

Nine countries have confirmed they will send observers during the next national elections.

The nine countries are - India, China, Russia, Japan, Mauritius, Georgia, Palestine, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka. 

This information was disclosed by the foreign ministry in its weekly briefing. 

Besides, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Commonwealth and the Arab Parliament will also send observers.

