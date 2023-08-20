Next three-four months will be challenging for govt: Quader

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 02:41 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

The next three to four months before the national elections will be challenging for the government, Roads Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"But we think that no challenge in politics, state life, or personal life is insurmountable, all challenges can be overcome," Quader said in response to questions from journalists during a press conference organised at his office at the Secretariat on Sunday (20 August).

"Let them speak, we will do our work," the AL general secretary said answering a question about Amnesty International asking for information over the recent arrest of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists. 

Responding to a question about world superpowers taking an interest in the upcoming election, he said: "Elections in Bangladesh are internal affairs of Bangladesh. Different countries have geopolitical strategies around this region. America has an interest there, and so does India. It is very normal. On the other hand, there is China, a great power." 

"Today the election is going on in Ecuador, the election is going on in Argentina, there are elections in 20-22 countries this year. But nowhere is there any talk about elections or internal affairs. In Ecuador, the presidential candidate was killed. There is an election. Big countries and powers do not talk about these things. We do not understand why there are so many headaches about Bangladesh."

Quader further said: "Our promise to the people is a free, fair and peaceful election. That is our internal matter. Our rule is the Constitution. We are not going beyond the way elections are held in democratic countries. At present, the Election Commission is independent. It is not a subservient body of the Prime Minister's Office."

"India conveyed its opinion to the US regarding its interests. They never told us to do this or that in the election. America did not say these things either," Quader said.

Harkening to BNP's demand for a caretaker government, the resignation of the prime minister and the dissolution of parliament, the minister said, "America, European Union never said this. But America has not said anything about it. We have personally asked the US and European Union ambassador about it, but no one said that a caretaker government is needed. They do not have it in their country, why would it be in Bangladesh?"

"I specifically asked the US ambassador about three things - caretaker government, resignation of the prime minister and dissolution of parliament. I asked what is their opinion. They have no headaches in these matters," Obaidul Quader said.

