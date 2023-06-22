Next polls to be highly competitive, prepare hard: PM tells party men

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed leaders and activists of her party to prepare the ground for the upcoming parliamentary elections, saying the next elections will be very competitive.

Presiding over the Awami League Central Working Committee meeting at Ganabhaban on Thursday, Sheikh Hasina hinted that only those who can prove their worth for this competitive election will be nominated.

"We have proved that the election under the Awami League government can be free and none can make complaints against it," she said, referring to the recently held city corporation elections to Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi, local government election and by-elections.

The prime minister called upon countries that are closely observing elections in Bangladesh to go through the recently held elections where people exercised their voting rights spontaneously.

"Make the party more powerful at the field level and quickly resolve the conflicts at various levels of the party. Remove those Awami League leaders and activists from the party positions who were involved in the persecution of religious minorities," sources present at the meeting quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

At the same time, the Awami League president has ordered lawmakers to leave the capital and stay in their respective constituencies to prepare the ground for the upcoming elections.

Several leaders who were present at the meeting told The Business Standard that the party chief gave strict instructions to organise the party from the ground up ahead of the national elections.

The central committee meeting was held for about four hours. In this meeting, various problems of the eight divisions of the party came up. Sheikh Hasina gave various suggestions to solve these issues after listening to them carefully, leaders said.

At the meeting, Sheikh Hasina said election campaigning will start from next October.

"This election will be competitive. Members of parliament, go to the area instead of staying in Dhaka and convey the development works done by the Awami League government and highlight BNP's misdeeds to the people," she told leaders.

According to several party sources, the Awami League president said that a last survey is being conducted before finalising the nominations of candidates for the next polls. The results of this survey will play an important role in the nomination process.

Khulna division's acting organising secretary BM Mozammel Haque presented a report at the meeting, highlighting the allegation of vandalising a Hindu temple against the son of an Awami League leader in Shailkupa upazila in Jhenaidah.

After Mozammel Haque's presentation, Sheikh Hasina wanted to know who was responsible for vandalising the temple. In response, BM Mozammel said the Shailkupa Upazila Awami League president's son was involved.

The Awami League president then said, "Those who are accused of torture of minorities and seizure of their property will not be nominated or given any party post in the election. And swift organisational action should be taken against them."

A Member of Parliament elected from Shahjadpur of Sirajganj and Awami League central executive committee member Merina Jahan Kabita raised allegations against her brother Upazila Awami League president Chayon Islam.

Marina started her speech with a poem addressed to Sheikh Hasina. She then alleged that some union committees were dissolved in her area but she did not know anything.

Sheikh Hasina wanted to know about this allegation from SM Kamal Hossain, the organising secretary of the Rajshahi division. SM Kamal Hossain said, "Leader, this is a matter of brother and sister. What else can I say? It is up to you."