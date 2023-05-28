Next national polls to be held under PM Sheikh Hasina: Nowfel

Politics

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:46 pm

Related News

Next national polls to be held under PM Sheikh Hasina: Nowfel

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:46 pm
Next national polls to be held under PM Sheikh Hasina: Nowfel

The upcoming general election will be held under the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League will form the government again, Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has said.

While speaking at a grand public meeting in Chattogram yesterday, he taunted the opposition BNP, stating the party would be unable to achieve anything.

Addressing BNP leaders directly, he stated, "You will dream of changing the government after having dinner at the house of the US ambassador or Mr Yunus will come and install you in the government – forget these things."

The public meeting took place at the historic Laldighi Maidan in the port city in the afternoon yesterday. It was organised to protest against threats to the life of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as BNP-Jamaat's alleged plots of terror, anarchy, and disruption of development.

The rally witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Awami League leaders, activists, and supporters, who had been arriving since the early morning hours. Effigies of BNP leader Chand and placards of their respective leaders were carried by the activists, symbolising their opposition to the BNP.

As the chief guest of the rally, Wasika Ayesha Khan MP, representing the reserved women's seat-31, emphasised the need for unity to protest the threats against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to continue the country's development progress. She reiterated that there were no differences among them and vowed to remain united against all forces of evil until the next election was won.

AJM Nashir Uddin, general secretary of the Chattogram city unit of the Awami League, echoed the sentiment of unity, expressing confidence that their solidarity could not be broken.

He emphasised their collective identity and affirmed their determination to counter conspiracies by ensuring the victory of the prime minister in the upcoming election.

Speaking to TBS during the rally, City Awami League leader and Ward Councilor Zahar Lal Hazari declared their unwavering commitment to protecting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, asserting that they would not tolerate threats against her.

With the upcoming national polls in mind, yesterday's rally held significant importance. Numerous senior Awami League leaders were present at the event. The leaders believed that the public meeting would boost morale among party members and supporters.

According to Jahedul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station of the port city, approximately 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the rally, while around 60 to 70 policemen in plain clothes ensured security. The event concluded peacefully.

However, tensions arose amidst the rally when supporters of Jubo League leader Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin and Omargani MES College Student Union VP Wasim Uddin Chowdhury locked in an altercation. They were throwing chairs at each other. Khorshed Alam Sujan, City Awami League vice president and coordinator of the 14-Party Alliance was delivering his speech at that time.

While senior Awami League leaders chanted the "Joy Bangla" slogan, Sujan accused those disrupting the rally of being spies of the BNP Jamaat.

He was urging the attendees to listen carefully to the words spoken at the event.

Earlier at around 5pm, followers of former deputy finance secretary of Jubo League's central committee Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar breached the barricade and entered the gate facing the meeting stage of Laldighi Maidan, initiating a state of chaos.

The activists surrounded the entire stage and occupied the designated area for journalists as well.

 Furthermore, leaders and activists from Omargani MES College Chhatra League took over the left side of the stage, reserved for the leaders and activists of the Mohila Awami League.

The public meeting was presided over by Chattogram City Awami League Acting President Valiant Freedom Fighter Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, while General Secretary AJM Nashir Uddin served as the moderator.

Simultaneously, the metropolitan BNP conducted a road march as part of a central programme. The march commenced from Bakalia Access Road and concluded at Muradpur of the port city.

Abdur Rahim, OC of Bakalia police station, stated that approximately 10,000 people participated in the BNP's road march.

Bangladesh / Top News

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

12h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

13h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

14h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

7h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

13h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget