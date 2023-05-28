Next national polls to be held under PM Sheikh Hasina: Nowfel

The upcoming general election will be held under the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League will form the government again, Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has said.

While speaking at a grand public meeting in Chattogram yesterday, he taunted the opposition BNP, stating the party would be unable to achieve anything.

Addressing BNP leaders directly, he stated, "You will dream of changing the government after having dinner at the house of the US ambassador or Mr Yunus will come and install you in the government – forget these things."

The public meeting took place at the historic Laldighi Maidan in the port city in the afternoon yesterday. It was organised to protest against threats to the life of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as BNP-Jamaat's alleged plots of terror, anarchy, and disruption of development.

The rally witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Awami League leaders, activists, and supporters, who had been arriving since the early morning hours. Effigies of BNP leader Chand and placards of their respective leaders were carried by the activists, symbolising their opposition to the BNP.

As the chief guest of the rally, Wasika Ayesha Khan MP, representing the reserved women's seat-31, emphasised the need for unity to protest the threats against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to continue the country's development progress. She reiterated that there were no differences among them and vowed to remain united against all forces of evil until the next election was won.

AJM Nashir Uddin, general secretary of the Chattogram city unit of the Awami League, echoed the sentiment of unity, expressing confidence that their solidarity could not be broken.

He emphasised their collective identity and affirmed their determination to counter conspiracies by ensuring the victory of the prime minister in the upcoming election.

Speaking to TBS during the rally, City Awami League leader and Ward Councilor Zahar Lal Hazari declared their unwavering commitment to protecting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, asserting that they would not tolerate threats against her.

With the upcoming national polls in mind, yesterday's rally held significant importance. Numerous senior Awami League leaders were present at the event. The leaders believed that the public meeting would boost morale among party members and supporters.

According to Jahedul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station of the port city, approximately 60,000 to 70,000 people attended the rally, while around 60 to 70 policemen in plain clothes ensured security. The event concluded peacefully.

However, tensions arose amidst the rally when supporters of Jubo League leader Abu Mohammad Mohiuddin and Omargani MES College Student Union VP Wasim Uddin Chowdhury locked in an altercation. They were throwing chairs at each other. Khorshed Alam Sujan, City Awami League vice president and coordinator of the 14-Party Alliance was delivering his speech at that time.

While senior Awami League leaders chanted the "Joy Bangla" slogan, Sujan accused those disrupting the rally of being spies of the BNP Jamaat.

He was urging the attendees to listen carefully to the words spoken at the event.

Earlier at around 5pm, followers of former deputy finance secretary of Jubo League's central committee Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babar breached the barricade and entered the gate facing the meeting stage of Laldighi Maidan, initiating a state of chaos.

The activists surrounded the entire stage and occupied the designated area for journalists as well.

Furthermore, leaders and activists from Omargani MES College Chhatra League took over the left side of the stage, reserved for the leaders and activists of the Mohila Awami League.

The public meeting was presided over by Chattogram City Awami League Acting President Valiant Freedom Fighter Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, while General Secretary AJM Nashir Uddin served as the moderator.

Simultaneously, the metropolitan BNP conducted a road march as part of a central programme. The march commenced from Bakalia Access Road and concluded at Muradpur of the port city.

Abdur Rahim, OC of Bakalia police station, stated that approximately 10,000 people participated in the BNP's road march.