Next general election to be held first week of 2024: PM Hasina announces at Cox's Bazar rally

Politics

UNB
07 December, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 06:10 pm

File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File Photo: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

The next general election of the country will be held in the first week of January in 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared it at a public rally at Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

Addressing the huge rally at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, the prime minister reiterated her call to the people to vote for her Awami League party to sustain the country's development momentum.

"I am urging all of you to cast your vote for the symbol of Boat," she said.

The jubilant people raised their hands when Hasina, who is also the president of Awami League, asked them if they will vote for her party. She expressed gratitude to the crowd.

The rally, organised by Cox's Bazar Awami League, was presided over by its acting president Adv Faridul Islam Chowdhury.

Hasina said that the ruling AL was able to come to the power for three consecutive terms as the people gave their verdict in favour of Boat – the party's election symbol.

"From 2009 to 2022, there is a democratic process leading to unprecedented development in the country. Bangladesh has got recognition as a developing country," she said.

At the outset of the rally, the PM inaugurated 29 development projects, and laid foundation stones of four schemes involving Tk1,963.86 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

