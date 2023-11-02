Next election must be fair, participatory: Raushan

All of us want the next election to be fair and participatory, Jatiya Party Chief Patron Raushan Ershad said on Thursday.

"Power must change through a free, fair, impartial, and participatory election. It would be good if everyone is invited to participate in the 12th national parliament elections," Raushan Ershad said in the closing speech of the session of the National Parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present in Parliament during the speech.

"The foreign countries are also trying to influence the upcoming national election of Bangladesh to strengthen their position in the game of geopolitics. The issues are so sensitive that there is a danger of falling into a dangerous situation if there is no national consensus to protect the country's interests. Our political leaders should think about it," the opposition leader stated.

She also mentioned, "In the absence of national consensus in international relations, different political parties supports different states. It will bring danger to all of us."

The opposition party leader also pointed out the income inequality in the country. She said, "Despite the development, not everyone could be a part of it. If discrimination continues for a long time in a country, not only the development but also the social structure of that country weakens. Regional disparities are increasing in the country. Inequality is increasing with development."