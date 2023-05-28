Fair elections in Gazipur unrelated to US visa policy: EC Alamgir

Politics

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 06:24 pm

EC Alamgir said foreigners’ demands are not important to the commission as it works according to the constitution and the law 

Fair elections in Gazipur unrelated to US visa policy: EC Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said he was too busy in organising the Gazipur city elections to study the new US visa policy and assured that the policy had no effect on the fair elections held in the city.

"Election preparations are made 45 days in advance. We do not know what the US visa policy is as we were busy with elections," the election commissioner told the media at his office in the capital on Sunday.

"Fair elections in Gazipur are not related to visa policy. If anyone breaches election laws, whoever it is, the commission will take action," he added.

Note that on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a new visa policy for Bangladeshis in the interest of free, fair and peaceful national elections.

EC Alamgir said they will ensure that the voters can vote, like Gazipur, the commission will make all upcoming elections fair. "The commission will do everything possible for a fair election."

Foreigners' demands are not important to the commission as it works according to the constitution and the law and will continue to do so in the future, he remarked.

Regarding the delay in electronic voting machine results, he explained, "Gazipur is a big city with many candidates. As a result, it took longer to get results."

However, it will not take much time to get results of the parliamentary elections because there will be no councillor candidates, he said.

In response to a question whether all the parties will participate in the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections, he said, "We can not say that all parties will participate. But we will ask everyone to join."

US visa policy for Bangladesh / Gazipur City Corporation Polls / Election Commissioner Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

