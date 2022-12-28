New political alliance 'Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote' launched

A new political platform, "Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote" comprising 11 parties of the BNP-led 20-party alliance was formally launched on Wednesday to strengthen the simultaneous anti-government movement.

Fariduzzaman Farhad, chairman of the National People's Party (NPP) and coordinator of the newly emerged alliance, came up with the announcement at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.

"We (11 parties) have got united to form a nationalist like-minded alliance today (Wednesday). The name of this alliance is Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote," said Farhad.

He said they have formed the alliance to build a Bangladesh as per the aspiration of the mass people and resolve the country's political crisis.

"We'll be with the simultaneous movement by giving our support to the 10-point demands announced by the BNP and the 27 points of the party to repair the state structure of the country," the NPP leader said.

The parties in the new 11-party alliance are National People's Party-NPP, Jagpa (Khandkar Lutfur), Democratic League (DL), Bangladesh NAP, Bikalpa Dhara (Nurul Amin), Samyabadi Dal, Gano Dal, NAP-Bhasani, Islami Oikya Jote, People's League and Bangladesh Minority Janata Party.

Earlier on 22 December, a '12-party alliance' was launched with 12 parties of the 20-party alliance.

The 12 parties include Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), Kalyan Party, Labour Party, Jatiya Dal, Bangladesh LDP, Jatiya Democratic Party-JAGPA (Tasmia Pradhan), NDP, LDP (Salim), Muslim League, Jamiat-e-Ulamae Islam, Islami Oikya Jote, Islamic Party and Samyabadi Dal.

Islami Oikyajot and Samyabadi Dal are there in the two new alliances.

Asked about the matter, Farhad, the coordinator of the nationalist like-minded alliance, said, "Samyabadi Dal and Islami Oikya Jote are with us. They are now no longer in any other alliance."

However, no representatives of Islami Oikya Jote and People's League were present at the press conference.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Amanullah Aman were present at the press conference.

On 18 April, 2012, the four-party alliance was expanded to a 20-party alliance.