3 new parties make big buzz, name total 651 candidates

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:45 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Among the 26 parties who are going to elections, there are three new names. 

The newly-minted parties – the Trinamool BNP, the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement and the Bangladesh Supreme Party – have never contested an election before. 

Yet their intention to field 280, 250 and 121 candidates respectively means the new guards are fielding 651 candidates.

The Trinamool BNP was founded by former minister Barrister Nazmul Huda in 2015. He fought a legal war with the Election Commission to finally get the party registered, passing away three days after getting the stamp of approval in February 2023. 

The Bangladesh Nationalist Movement was registered in August this year with the symbol Anchor. 

Notable members of the party include former Jatiya Party lawmaker Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, retired justice Mir Hasmat Ali, former Bangladesh Navy commander Sajedul Karim, businessman Sharif Badsha, former Bangladesh Police DIG Dr Muniruzzaman, Supreme Court Senior Advocate Siraj Uddin, former Citizens for Good Governance leader Md Islam Ibn Sayem, labour leader Md Zakir Hossain Litu, businessman Md Khalil Ullah, and software engineer Syed Hasan.

On the same day it got registration, the Bangladesh Supreme Party also secured the same. 

The party was established in 2019 and says it has about 500 district and sub district offices around the country.

The party is led by Sayeed Saifuddin Ahmed Al Hasani.

