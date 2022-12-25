New local govt nomination board of AL formed

A new Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board of the ruling Awami League (AL) was formed on Saturday following the party's 22nd national council held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.

The newly elected President of AL and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared names of the board members at the second session of the council in the auditorium of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) Saturday afternoon.

According to the AL Constitution, party President Sheikh Hasina herself is the chairman of the nomination board.

Other board members are Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Kazi Zafar Ullah, Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Faruk Khan, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Obaidul Quader, Md. Rashidul Alam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, Dr Dipu Moni and Dr Abdus Sobhan Go lap.