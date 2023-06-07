New budget designed to continue economic corruption, looting by govt: BNP

Politics

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
07 June, 2023, 03:45 pm

Photo: TBS/ Joynal Abedin Shishir
The latest budget proposal presented by the government is just "an annual manifesto to protect the continuation of the economic corruption of the current fascist looter government," the BNP said in its budget reaction. 

Saying the budget was ambitious, the BNP also termed it a "looters budget", adding it was designed to loot billions of dollars, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul said at a press conference today.

The ongoing economic crisis, rising income disparity, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, rampant money laundering, public debt burden on the shoulders of the people have not been acknowledged at all in the budget, he said, adding it did not offer solutions while completely avoiding the concepts of good governance and justice.

Macroeconomic projections including GDP growth, inflation and investment in the budget are not achievable, he said, adding the GDP growth target of 7.5% would not be achieved according to economists as the economy is already under pressure.

Although the GDP growth target is set at 7.5%, there is no clear explanation in the budget as to how it will be achieved. In the current financial year too, it has been announced with great fanfare that the growth will be 7.5%. It was later revised to 6.3% in the Amended Budget. Economists said this time too the 7.5% target will not be achieved. Because the economy is already under pressure.

