New budget designed to continue economic corruption, looting by govt: BNP

The latest budget proposal presented by the government is just "an annual manifesto to protect the continuation of the economic corruption of the current fascist looter government," the BNP said in its budget reaction.

Saying the budget was ambitious, the BNP also termed it a "looters budget", adding it was designed to loot billions of dollars, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul said at a press conference today.

The ongoing economic crisis, rising income disparity, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, rampant money laundering, public debt burden on the shoulders of the people have not been acknowledged at all in the budget, he said, adding it did not offer solutions while completely avoiding the concepts of good governance and justice.

Macroeconomic projections including GDP growth, inflation and investment in the budget are not achievable, he said, adding the GDP growth target of 7.5% would not be achieved according to economists as the economy is already under pressure.

