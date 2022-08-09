New alliance of 7 isolated parties has no importance in politics: Hasan

BSS
09 August, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 07:52 pm

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the newly formed political alliance of seven isolated parties named 'Ganatanthra Mancha' has no importance in the field of polls and politics as well.
 
"The persons, who have no relations with people and were abandoned in politics, formed an alliance named 'Ganatanthra Mancha' to increase their importance. But it is unimportant in the field of votes and politics as well," he said.
 
The minister told reporters while replying to a query over the alliance of seven parties at his official residence in the city's Mintu Road.
 
Hasan said, "We saw that an alliance of seven-party named 'Ganatanthra Mancha' has been formed yesterday (Monday). All the people in the alliance are abandoned and unimportant in politics. They formed the alliance after doing politics in different parties and they have no relations to common people".
 
The alliance included A S M Abdur Rab led JSD, Mahmudur Rahman Manna led Nagarik Oikkyo, Biplobi Workers Party, Zonayed Saki led Ganasanghati Andolan, Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur led Ganaadhikar Parishad, Bhashani Anushari Parishad and Rastro Sangskar Andolan.
 
Hasan said it is an insignificant alliance which has no value in the field of elections or overall politics. They are trying to increase their importance through just forming the alliance, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
 
Earlier, the minister visited the families of Taslima Begum Renu, who was lynched cruelly over a rumour of child trafficking over the Padma Bridge, at Mohakhali.
 
He handed over financial assistance to the victim's family on behalf of Awami League.
 
Hasan said in 2019, BNP-Jamaat clique spread a rumour that blood would be needed in Padma Bridge construction.

 Taslima Begum Renu went to a school to talk about the admission of her child, but she was killed in a brutal mob beating due to BNP-Jamaat's rumour, which is not acceptable by any means, he added.
 
The minister said, not only Renu, but also many persons were killed because of the rumour.
 
Hasan said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave a directive to stand beside such victims.
 
He also assured the family of providing party support to the trial of Renu Begum murder case.
 
AL Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, AL Mohakhali thana unit president Md Jashim Uddin, and local leaders were present.
 

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud

