Nepal's PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election, extends invitation

Politics

UNB
10 January, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 01:26 pm

Nepal&#039;s PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election, extends invitation

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election and landslide victory of her party in the parliamentary election held on January 7.

"I look forward to continue working closely with you to further advance and strengthen the multidimensional ties and cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh in the years ahead," he said in a message to PM Hasina.

The Prime Minister of Nepal also extended a cordial invitation to Hasina to pay a visit to Nepal at a convenient time.

He said Bangladesh and Nepal enjoy excellent bilateral relations.

"As close friends and neighbours, the relations between our two countries are marked by mutual support, understanding, and cooperation as well as strong people-to-people contacts," said the Prime Minister of Nepal.

He said they have been cooperating in regional and international forums on matters of mutual interest.

"Engagements at different levels between the two countries in the areas of energy, trade, investment, tourism, education, and culture have been growing steadily," said PM Prachanda.

He wished for Hasina's health and happiness, as well as for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the friendly people of Bangladesh.

