Negotiations done, now what can Peter Haas do: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has stated that his party has completed its secret negotiations with high-level officials of the United States and so, there is no point to be worried about BNP's contact with US Ambassador Peter Haas.

"What will Peter Haas do? Whatever Peter Haas does, it is now irrelevant as we concluded our negotiations with high-level US officials, who are superiors of Peter Haas," he said while addressing as the chief guest a "peace and development rally" at Awami League's central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, stated that as no one else is paying attention to the BNP, its leaders are currently seeking support from the United States in their bid to assume power.

"BNP leaders rush to Peter Haas after waking up in the morning. They also visit the house of Peter Haas even during lunch hours."

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has overseen remarkable development in the country, Obaidul Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina is committed to holding an impartial election. The upcoming elections will obviously be conducted in a free and fair manner."

Calling upon BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to take part in the national elections, Obaidul Quader said, "If you refuse to participate in the upcoming polls, you will be losers on all fronts. Sheikh Hasina will hold an unprecedented election. We are determined that we will not let the BNP manipulate elections any more. "

Addressing Mirza Fakhrul, the AL leader said, "The BNP itself blocked its own path to power. Therefore, the BNP's aspirations to assume power are futile."

AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, and organising secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, among others, attended the rally, presided over by Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi.