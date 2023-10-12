Negotiations already reached, now what can Peter Haas do: Quader

Discussions with high level officials of the United Stated have already been completed, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"Talks with high level US officials have already been held. What will Peter Haas do now? He can issue visa policies and bans. However, our negotiations with Peter Haas's mentors have already been concluded," he said while speaking at Awami League's peace rally in front of the party office in Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday (12 October).

Obaidul Quader said, "BNP is now looking behind the United States for power without caring about anyone else. BNP leaders woke up in the morning and rushed to Peter Haas' house. They went to Peter Haas even during lunch."

Mentioning that Sheikh Hasina has overseen remarkable development in the nation, Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina is committed to conducting an impartial election. The upcoming elections will be conducted in a fair manner."

He urged the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul to join the upcoming election, emphasising that Sheikh Hasina will ensure an unprecedented election this time.

He also emphasized their determination to prevent the BNP from manipulating elections any more.

Addressing Mirza Fakhrul, Quader remarked, "Dreaming of seizing power is futile. The path to power appears distant. BNP hindered its own journey toward political dominance."

The rally, presided over by Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, was attended by central leaders, including Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, and leaders from various levels of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.