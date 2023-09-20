Need a tsunami of people in Chattogram: Khasru on BNP’s upcoming road march

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has urged party members to come together and create a "tsunami" in Chattogram during the planned road march on 5 October.

"The era of electoral fraud is at an end. On 5 October, we must unite to bring about a powerful tsunami in Chattogram to eliminate electoral malpractice," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a preparatory meeting of Chattogram divisional BNP ahead of the party's planned road march from Cumilla to Feni, Mirsarai to Chattogram on 5 October.

The BNP will hold the raod march demanding the resignation of the government and the release of Khaleda Zia.

"Our road march has one purpose and that is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, and no one will return home until our demand is met," Khasru said.

He said, "Sheikh Hasina should step down, allowing the restoration of voting rights. We must vigilantly monitor those engaged in electoral misconduct. They will not be able to avoid accountability this time."

Amir Khasru announced that there will be significant public gatherings in both Cumilla and Chattogram, with rallies planned in the areas between the two cities.

"Our rallies resemble big public gatherings, as seen during our Bogura Road march when the rallies evolved into expansive public gatherings, leading to road closures," he said.

Khasru has also expressed concern regarding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's health.

"Begum Khaleda Zia is gravely unwell. She was incarcerated without a fair trial, facing baseless and concocted charges, as part of an electoral fraud scheme. Presently, she is under house arrest, and there are significant concerns regarding the nature of her illness," the BNP leader said.

"People harbour doubts about the conditions in Bangladesh's prisons, and there are lingering questions about the state of Begum Khaleda Zia's health," he said.

He said that many individuals are losing their lives while in custody.

"These concerns have prompted the public to question what truly transpires within the prisons of Bangladesh," he continued.

Presided over by BNP vice-chairman and divisional party leader Mohammad Shahjahan, the meeting was addressed by bnp's organising secretary and divisional coordinator Mahbubur Rahman Shamim. BNP's Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman delivered the keynote speech. BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin addressed the function as special guests.

Addressing the gathering, Barkat Ullah Bulu asserted that the Awami League has not only undermined the electoral system but has also severely damaged the nation's economy due to corruption and embezzlement.

"The government has made extensive claims regarding the electricity, yet today, the entire country is grappling with power shortages, plunging Bangladesh into a dire crisis," he said.

"To overcome this grave situation, it is imperative to remove the unlawful authoritarian government."