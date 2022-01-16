'If the election is fair, I am certain of my victory': Ivy after voting

Politics

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 11:43 am

Related News

'If the election is fair, I am certain of my victory': Ivy after voting

Ivy cast her vote at around 11:15 am, and said she is certain of her victory in the election

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 11:43 am
Picture: Screengrab
Picture: Screengrab

Selina Hayat Ivy, the Awami League nominated mayoral candidate in the Narayaganj City Corporation (NCC) election, cast her vote at the city's Shishu Bagh School in ward no 16 on Sunday (16 January).

Ivy cast her vote at around 11:15 am, and said she is certain of her victory in the election. 

"If the election is fair, I am certain of my victory," she said. 

She also said voting is slow in certain centres due to the EMVs. 

"Situation is fine till now. I don't know what will happen next," Ivy said, adding, "I want voters to be able to vote quickly."

Earlier in the day, Taimur Alam Khandaker, independent mayoral candidate in NCC election cast his vote at Islamia Dakhil Madrasa voting centre near Jamtala Central Eidgah area.

"I will win the election with over a lakh votes. Situation seems peaceful till now, we can tell fully after the counting of votes," Taimur said. 

The voting started at 8am in 192 polling centres in 27 wards of the city and will continue till 4pm without any break. The constituency has a total of 517,362 registered voters – 259,846 men, 257,511 women and four people from third gender communities who will exercise their voting rights at 1333 polling booths in 192 centres.

Since the formation of Narayanganj City Corporation, incumbent mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy won the first two elections in 2011 and 2016. Earlier, she was mayor of erstwhile Narayanganj municipality.

The election will decide the post of mayor, nine reserved women councillors and 27 ward councillors.

If Selina Hayat Ivy, the first female mayor in the country, wins the election, she will be the first to become mayor for the third time in a row. On the other hand, the victory of Taimur Alam Khandaker might create more space for the opposition parties to raise questions about the "acceptance" of the ruling Awami League, which has been in power since 2009.

Narayanganj-4 constituency MP Shamim Osman will vote in Adarsh ​​School in the afternoon.

Bangladesh / Top News

NCC polls / Selina Hayat Ivy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Millers and businessmen are making huge profits from selling cheap rice at a higher price in the name of Miniket. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

The Miniket saga: Our love for a rice variety that does not exist

32m | Panorama
Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

22h | Panorama
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

1d | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

15h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

19h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

19h | Videos
Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

Jamai Mela-where fishes sell for cores

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike