NCC polls: Elderly cast vote in morning; young follow in noon

The Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election is underway today. Voting started at 8am in 192 polling centres in 27 wards of the city and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Most of the voters seen in the morning were middle-aged and elderly; many of whom had to be carried by their children or grandchildren to the voting centres.

Photo: TBS

The presence of female voters has been greater than male voters in many of the centres.

Some voters have reportedly faced difficulties while using electronic voting machines (EVM). Many female and elderly voters have deemed voting using the EVMs has a hassle.

Jahrna Begum, who came to cast her vote at Islamia Fazil Madrasah voting centre under ward no 21, said she prefers ballot over EVM.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

"It was better before. I would cast my vote in the ballot box. Now to vote using this machine is a hassle. I would have come later if I thought it would take so long," said another female voter, Sayera Begum.

Female voting has been slower in the NCC polls.

"It takes a while for women to vote, so it is getting late," Assistant Polling Officer Ashraf Uddin told The Business Standard (TBS).

Zui Bala Podder, 93, came to cast her vote in the morning as her son Bholanath carried her. Talking to TBS, Bholanath said it was their duty to elect a mayor or councilor for the development of the city.

Picture: TBS

"Age is not a matter that should stop one from going to the polling centre. My mother cast her vote, and it is your duty to cast yours," he said.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Another elderly voter, Zarina Begum, can't remember her actual age but she smiled after casting her vote. Zarina a resident of Narayanganj's Maura Potti area, cast her vote and showed her inked thumb.

"I have no one at my home, no child no relative but I have come to cast my vote and it is done," she said.

When asked how was the experience with EVM she smiled and said, "Machine is always difficult for people of our age."

"But they have instructed me and I have done my duty," she added.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Visiting some polling centers in Chashara, Bandar and Siddhirganj area, TBS correspondents found female voters taking longer than male voters to cast their votes.

Female voters claimed they needed 10-30 minutes to cast their vote - from the waiting line to pressing buttons of the EVM machine.

Shanti Chowdhury, a voter of ward no 12 told TBS that it took her around 10 minutes to cast her vote as the queue was not long in the morning.

"I have cast vote for councilor at first, but when I pressed the button for mayoral symbol, the green signal didn't light up. But the polling officer told me that my vote has been cast,"she said.

She added that EVM is a kind of a hassle for women as most of them are casting votes in EVM for the first time.

Another voter Shahida Begum, said that her 70-year old mother-in-law, Chandra Banu didn't know anything about the EVM so it took more time for her to vote.

Picture: TBS

Faysal Kabir, the presiding officer of ABC School centre told TBS that they found slow casting at women's booths as they are not enough aware of the system.

The number of young voters - many of whom are voting for the first time, also increased in the noon.