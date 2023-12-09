Natore-2 MP Shimul has no house, wife owns Tk3.59 crore residence

Shafiqul Islam Shimul, the Awami League candidate for the Natore-2 constituency, does not have a house or apartment registered in his name. The extent of non-arable land he owns is also minimal, totaling 8 decimals. In contrast, his wife possesses a three-story house and a flat.

According to the affidavit submitted by Shimul to the Election Commission, his wife's assets have seen a more significant increase than his own over the past five years. Shimul's assets grew from slightly over Tk3.83 crore to nearly Tk4.66 crore during this period. Conversely, his wife's assets surged almost 27 times, escalating from Tk1.85 crore to nearly Tk7.58 crore.

The house owned by Shimul's wife, situated on 27.98 decimal land, is valued at Tk3.59 crore. Additionally, his wife's flat, spanning 2724 square feet, is appraised at Tk81.75 lakh. It's worth noting that the 2018 election affidavit did not list any house or flat under his wife's name.

In the 2018 election affidavit, Shimul declared a loan of Tk66.1 lakh. However, in the current affidavit, he reports having no outstanding loans.

The most recent affidavit indicates a decrease in Shimul's annual income from Tk64.32 lakh to Tk53.3 lakh. Nevertheless, the income of those dependent on him has increased, rising from Tk22.68 lakh to Tk28.28 lakh.

In the 2014 affidavit, Shimul's annual income was stated as Tk5.69 lakh, with no reported income for the candidate's dependents at that time.