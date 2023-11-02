Nationwide blockade: Protesters vandalise and torch buses in Ctg

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 02:26 pm

A group of agitators set a bus on fire and vandalised two other in Chattogram&#039;s Rangunia upazila on Thursday (2 November) morning. Photo: TBS
A group of agitators set a bus on fire and vandalised two other in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila on Thursday (2 November) morning. Photo: TBS

On the third day of the 72-hour blockade initiated by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies, a group of agitators set a bus on fire and vandalised two other buses in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila.

The incident occurred at the Chandraghona Lychee orchard area, situated along the Chattogram-Kaptai road, around 4am on Thursday (2 November).

After being alerted to the incident, local police and fire service officials promptly responded to the scene, effectively bringing the fire under control. 

Kamruzzaman Sumon, officer of the Rangunia Fire Service station, reported that one of the affected buses, identified as AB Travels, was set ablaze while it was parked by the roadside. 

Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames after approximately half an hour of intense effort.

Furthermore, two other buses belonging to the same transport company were subjected to vandalism, although there were no occupants present in the buses at the time of the incident.

Chandan Kumar Chakraborty, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangunia police station, stated, "The assailants fled the scene before the police arrived. An investigation is now underway and a case will be registered in connection with the incident."

This act of violence comes after a previous incident reported yesterday (1 November), during which unidentified individuals set fire to two trucks and a motorcycle loaded with stones. Legal cases have been filed concerning these incidents.

Meanwhile, traffic conditions in the port city have started to return to normal on the final day of the nationwide blockade. The number of short-distance public transport vehicles has increased, and various other forms of transportation, such as human haulers, tempos, CNG auto-rickshaws, and private cars, have also resumed their operations.

Belayet Hossain, President of the Chattogram Metropolitan Road Transport Owners Group, reported that traffic within the city was nearly back to its regular flow on the last day of the blockade. He noted that some vehicles were undergoing maintenance in workshops as part of routine upkeep.

Throughout Chittagong, at least 11 vehicles have been set on fire, and five others were vandalised during the nationwide blockade led by the BNP and Jamaat. 

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties resulting from these incidents, as confirmed by the fire service and local police authorities.

