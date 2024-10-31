‘National traitors must be wiped out’: Hasnat, Sarjis announce procession to JaPa HQ after clash

The Jatiyo Party HQ set on fire in Bijaynagar, Dhaka on 31 October. Photo: TBS

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will bring out a procession towards the Jatiyo Party (JP) headquarters in the capital's Bijaynajar to oust the party.

"The national traitors Jatiyo Party has beaten our brothers in Bijaynagar with weapons, and is rallying with weapons. This time, the overthrow of these traitors is certain," Sarjis and Hasnat posted in their respective Facebook profiles simultenously earlier.

In another simultaneous post, they said, "We will move to Bijayanagar with procession at 8.30 from Raju Bhaskarya. National traitors must be wiped out."

Earlier in the evening, the Jatiyo Party headquarters in Bijaynagar was vandalised and set on fire by a group of protesters under the banner of 'Anti-Fascist Student-Workers'.

Clashes have also taken place between JP supporters and the student-worker group, our correspondent reports.