National polls: President's son collects AL nomination for Pabna-5

Mohammad Arshad Adnan Rony, son of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, has collected nomination papers from Awami League to contest in the Pabna-5 constituency in the upcoming 12th national election.

He collected the nomination form from the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital at 11:30am.

The person in charge of selling nominations of Rajshahi Division and a member of Awami League's sub-committee on industry and commerce, Waliur Rahman Bullet, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Earlier, Awami League (AL) sold 1,064 nomination forms after party chief Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sales yesterday (18 November).

The forms brought about Tk5.32 crore into the ruling party's fund on the first day, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua confirmed.

"A total of 1,050 forms were sold directly since Saturday morning, then 14 more were sold online," he said.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit these nomination papers online or directly from the office over the next four days (18-21 November), adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.