"Awami League is taking preparations ahead of the election. Before the national election, various rumors are spread," Obaidul Quader said

National election in December: Obaidul Quader

The national election will be held in December, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today.

"Awami League is taking preparations ahead of the election. Before the national election, various rumors are spread," Obaidul Quader, also the general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, said at a meeting at the party's central office on Friday (10 February), reports Prothom Alo.

He said that there will be no bias and no interference from the government in the election.

"Sheikh Hasina's government will only perform routine duties. The government will fully support the Election Commission in organising fair elections," Obaidul Quader said.

"BNP knows that it cannot defeat Awami League in elections. So now they are trying to oust the government through conspiracy. BNP does not understand anything except conspiracy. Awami League has considered BNP as a political opponent from the beginning. But they wanted enmity with Awami League," he added.

He further said that Awami League will hold divisional rallies in Mymensingh on 11 March and on 18 March in Barishal. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League will be present at the rallies as the chief guest.

"We will be in the field until the next election. We will prepare for the good and be careful of the bad," the Awami League leader said.

Awami League presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash were present at the meeting among others.

