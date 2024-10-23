BNP does not want to see president's post vacant now: Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed was talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Wednesday (23 October). Photo: UNB

Amid calls for the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today (23 October) said the party does not want to see the post of president vacant in the current situation.

"Vacancy in the president's post would create a state and constitutional crisis at this moment, which the nation does not expect," he said while talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Salahuddin further said, "The presidency is the highest constitutional position and it is also an institution. If this position becomes vacant due to resignation or removal, it will create a constitutional and national crisis," he stated.

The BNP leader urged all to remain alert to prevent the cohorts of fascism from causing trouble in the country through various plots.

He also stated that if the path of transition to democracy is delayed or hindered through a state crisis, it will go against the nation's desires.

Earlier in the day, BNP senior leaders, including Salahuddin, met Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and called for strengthening national unity to foil any attempts to create a constitutional and political crisis.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Chief Adviser's residence after the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said they will tackle any plots by the cohorts of the deposed fascist regime unitedly, together with all pro-democratic political parties and organisations.

Asked whether the chief adviser sought any opinion from them about the removal of the president, Nazrul said, "Nothing specific was discussed, but we emphasised that everyone must ensure no new constitutional or political crisis arises in the country."

Nazrul, along with BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud and Salahuddin Ahmed, met the Chief Adviser to discuss the latest political situation.

A group of students and people are demanding the resignation or removal of the president after Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, the chief editor of Manab Zamin, in an article in 'Janatar Chokh' claimed that the president told him that he had not received any resignation letter from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Subsequently, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul accused the president of lying about not receiving Hasina's resignation letter, suggesting that his statement constituted a breach of his oath of office.

"The president's claim that he did not receive Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter is a lie and a violation of his oath," Asif Nazrul said.