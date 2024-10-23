BNP does not want to see president's post vacant now: Salahuddin

Politics

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:57 pm

Related News

BNP does not want to see president's post vacant now: Salahuddin

The BNP leader urged everyone to stay alert to prevent the deposed "fascists" and their associates from causing chaos in the country through various plots

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:57 pm
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed was talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Wednesday (23 October). Photo: UNB
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed was talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Wednesday (23 October). Photo: UNB

Amid calls for the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today (23 October) said the party does not want to see the post of president vacant in the current situation.

"Vacancy in the president's post would create a state and constitutional crisis at this moment, which the nation does not expect," he said while talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

Salahuddin further said, "The presidency is the highest constitutional position and it is also an institution. If this position becomes vacant due to resignation or removal, it will create a constitutional and national crisis," he stated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP leader urged all to remain alert to prevent the cohorts of fascism from causing trouble in the country through various plots. 

He also stated that if the path of transition to democracy is delayed or hindered through a state crisis, it will go against the nation's desires.

Earlier in the day, BNP senior leaders, including Salahuddin, met Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus and called for strengthening national unity to foil any attempts to create a constitutional and political crisis.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Chief Adviser's residence after the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said they will tackle any plots by the cohorts of the deposed fascist regime unitedly, together with all pro-democratic political parties and organisations.

Asked whether the chief adviser sought any opinion from them about the removal of the president, Nazrul said, "Nothing specific was discussed, but we emphasised that everyone must ensure no new constitutional or political crisis arises in the country."

Nazrul, along with BNP Standing Committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud and Salahuddin Ahmed, met the Chief Adviser to discuss the latest political situation.

A group of students and people are demanding the resignation or removal of the president after Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, the chief editor of Manab Zamin, in an article in 'Janatar Chokh' claimed that the president told him that he had not received any resignation letter from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Subsequently, Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul accused the president of lying about not receiving Hasina's resignation letter, suggesting that his statement constituted a breach of his oath of office. 

"The president's claim that he did not receive Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter is a lie and a violation of his oath," Asif Nazrul said.

Top News

BNP / President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

9m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos