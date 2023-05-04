Narrow-minded people shouldn't do politics: Quader

BSS
04 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 05:38 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said those who are narrow-minded should not do politics for the betterment of the country.

"BNP is making statements saying that Sheikh Hasina could not bring anything on her visit to the United State (US) and will return empty-handed. Those who are narrow-minded should not do politics. Those who do not consider the country's achievements as their own do not need to do politics," he said while inaugurating the peace procession (Shanti Shova jatra) and harmony festival (Sampriti Uthshab) organised in front of the National Museum marking the Buddha Purnima.

Noting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is currently out of the country, AL General Secretary said that her foreign visit is not to complain, but to help the country reach a unique height.

"Those, who do politics with a narrow mind, say that Sheikh Hasina's foreign tour has not achieved anything," he reiterated.

Addressing the event, Quader called for the building of a bridge of harmony rather than creating a dissension of politics.

"Building political walls will destroy mutual relations," he added.

Pointing out at BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Obaidul Quader said that he has lost his honour by doing ill-politics.

He requested him not to dishonour the country in front of all as the country's achievement is the achievement of people of the country.

"It is not the achievement of Awami League. This is the achievement of all the people of Bangladesh," he added.
 
Quader said that during the current global crisis, Japan has given 30 billion yen or Tk25,000 crore, only for budget support.

"Isn't that an achievement? Whereas, the World Bank walked away from constricting the Padma Bridge after slandering us," he said.

The World Bank today admitted their mistake, Quader said, adding that by inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the World Bank also gave about Tk25,000 crore in budgetary support for Bangladesh.

"Is it not an achievement?" he asked.

Obaidul Quader hoped that all will work together to build a non-communal Bangladesh.

"Gautam Buddha has preached the message of peace. In this festival of Buddhists, everyone is maintaining communal harmony," he said.

With Bangladesh Bouddha Sangskritik Parishad President Prof Dr Uttam Kumar Barua in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Buddhist leaders and Thailand and Chinese embassy representatives.

Later, a colorful procession, started from Shahbagh, paraded different streets and ended at the central Shaheed Minar.

