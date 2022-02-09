Narayanganj has set an example of peaceful election: PM

Politics

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 02:20 pm

Narayanganj has set an example of peaceful election: PM

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 02:20 pm
File Photo: PID
File Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today lauded the Narayanganj City Corporation polls as an example of a peaceful election.

"The NCC election has set an example of peaceful voting in the country," Sheikh Hasina said during the virtual swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected mayor and 36 councillors of the city corporation at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

The premier administered the oath of the mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday morning.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Sheikh Hasina called on the elected representatives of Narayanganj city to never slack on the promises they have made to the people.

"Keep up the trend of development in the city and work for the welfare of the people," she said.

"We believe in democracy and in people's right to vote," the prime minister said, adding, "The result of the Narayanganj city corporation election is proof that people never make mistakes. They vote to elect the candidate of their choice who will work for them."

Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered the oath to the 36 councillors, including nine councillors of reserved women seats present in-person at the oath-taking ceremony.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The NCC election was held on 16 January. Awami League candidate Selina Hayat Ivy was elected mayor for the third consecutive term.

She defeated her nearest rival Taimur Alam Khondker by 66,535 votes in the election.

Ivy, with the symbol of "Boat", secured 1, 59,097 votes to win against independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandakar, who bagged 92,166 votes with the "Elephant" symbol.

