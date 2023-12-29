Naogaon-2 independent candidate dies hours after getting election symbol

Aminul Haque, an independent candidate from Naogaon-2 constituency, died on Friday (29 December) hours after being allocated election symbol for the 12th parliamentary election.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka in the morning, said Aminul's son Asiful Haque.

Aminul wanted to contest the parliamentary election from the Naogaon-2 constituency with the "boat" symbol.

After failing to secure the Awami League's nomination, he submitted papers to contest the election as an independent.

But the returning officer and the Election Commission cancelled his candidature, citing various discrepancies in his nomination papers.

Later, Aminul filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking reinstatement of his candidature.

After hearing the writ, the High Court ruled on Wednesday that his candidature was valid. Later, the "eagle" symbol was allocated to him from the Naogaon Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer's office on Thursday.

Asiful, the son of Aminul, said his father went to Dhaka on Monday to attend the hearing of the case.

"He became ill after going to Dhaka. Later, he was admitted to the United Hospital in the capital on Tuesday night. He died around 5:00 am today while undergoing treatment there. He was suffering from diabetes, heart disease, and other complex diseases," said Asif.

Apart from Aminul Haque of Naogaon-2 constituency, there are three more candidates. They are Awami League-nominated candidate and incumbent MP Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Jatiya Party candidate Tofazzal Hossain, and independent candidate Awami League leader Akhtarul Islam.

Asked whether the electoral activities of the constituency will be suspended after the death of the candidate, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Golam Mowla said, "I heard the news of the death of independent candidate Aminul Haque of Naogaon-2 constituency through journalists this morning."

"We'll announce the next steps once we determine legal directives in such situations," he said.

Aminul Haque was elected mayor of Nazipur municipality in Patnitala upazila of Naogaon in 2006. Until his death, he served as the forest and environment affairs secretary of Naogaon district Awami League.

He also served as the general secretary of the Patnitala Upazila Awami League several times from 1986 to 2006.