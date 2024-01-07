Nanak anticipates over 50% voter turnout

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, the Dhaka-13 boat candidate representing the Awami League, cast his vote at the Badsa Faisal Institute polling centre in Mohammadpur at 9:17am.

After voting, Nanak voiced absolute confidence in his chances of winning.

He also shared his anticipation for a voter turnout exceeding 50% in his constituency.

A few minutes before he reached the polling centre, his supporters were seen encouraging voters to form lines outside the polling centre.

By 9:10am, around 200 people had gathered in the vicinity.

During a brief interaction with the media, Nanak described the voting process in the area as peaceful and noted the celebratory atmosphere among voters.

According to Nanak, the voters were surprised to see such a beautiful environment.

Calling on the voters, Nanak said, "Visit the polling centres, exercise your right to vote, and fulfil your patriotic responsibility."

The AL praesidium member acknowledged the lower turnout in the early hours due to the chilly morning but anticipated a lively voting environment as the day progressed.

In response to those boycotting the election, he said, "Those opposing polls are opposing democracy. They are enemies of independence; enemies of the country."

"Countrymen have shown them red cards by participating in polls," he added.

Regarding the absence of other candidates' representatives, Nanak attributed it to the morning hour and expected their arrival later.

He said, "Maybe because it's a winter morning and people usually wake up late. They will come, anyway."

Nanak seemed pleased when informed that rickshaws carrying his campaign banners were arranged to transport voters to polling stations.

He mentioned special arrangements made for elderly and physically challenged voters, mentioning a dedicated phone number to request assistance.