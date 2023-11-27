Mymensingh-4 seat kept vacant for Raushan Ershad: Chunnu

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 07:14 pm

Mymensingh-4 seat kept vacant for Raushan Ershad: Chunnu

The Gopalganj-3 constituency is also left vacant as no candidate from the Jatiya Party sought nomination for the seat, which is currently held by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Jatiya Party secretary general.

A file photo of Raushan Ershad. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Raushan Ershad. Photo: Collected

The Jatiya Party has kept the Mymensingh-4 seat vacant for its chief patron Raushan Ershad, the party's Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today.

"Our chief patron [Raushan Ershad] has not picked up the nomination form yet. This seat [Mymensingh-4] has been kept vacant in her honour," he said while announcing the nominations at the party's office in the capital's Banani on Monday (27 November).

The Jatiya Party has finalised its candidates for 289 constituencies out of the 300 for the upcoming national elections.

"We could not make a decision regarding the remaining seats as there were multiple candidates. We will list the rest within one or two days. Maybe one or two more seats will be kept vacant," Chunnu said.

The deadline for Jatiya Party's nomination form sales came to an end on Friday, but Raushan Ershad did collect any form.

"There is no time constraint for Raushan Ershad; the nomination form will be given whenever she wants. If she prefers, the forms will be delivered to her home," Chunnu told the media on Friday.

