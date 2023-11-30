Mymensingh-11 AL candidate Kazim Uddin served show cause notice over allegedly violating electoral code of conduct

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 07:48 pm

Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu, MP, a candidate of the Awami League in the Mymensingh-11 constituency
Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu, MP, a candidate of the Awami League in the Mymensingh-11 constituency

The election inquiry committee has issued a show-cause notice to Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu, MP, a candidate of the Awami League in the Mymensingh-11 constituency over allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct.

Senior Assistant Judge of Mymensingh Sadar Paban Chandra Barman and the committee's officer-in-charge issued him a notice on Thursday (30 November) to appear at the committee's office at 3:00pm on 3 December and provide a written explanation.

The notice says, "The news published in the online newspaper 'Dainik Nobo Diganta' on 29 November is under consideration. It is mentioned in the newspaper that after you were announced as the nominated MP candidate of the Awami League, on your arrival from Dhaka to Mymensingh on 28 November, in an open-top car at a place called Nashir Glass, leaders and activists marched in a procession asking for votes under the boat symbol on your behalf. 

"At that time, all traffic movement was halted. Analysing this information, it can be seen that through this activity, you have violated the provisions of Rules 6 (d), 8 (a), 8 (b) and 10 (a) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008…"

As per the national elections code of conduct, political parties or their candidates are prohibited from organising processions involving trucks, buses, motorcycles, or any mechanical vehicles, whether as a showdown or during campaigning.

Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu was elected a Member of Parliament in the 2018 national elections under the boat symbol.

