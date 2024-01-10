Myanmar says overwhelming support for AL reflects people’s trust in PM Hasina, her leadership

UNB
10 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 12:39 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Congratulating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Myanmar has said the overwhelming support for the Awami League reflects the trust reposed by the people of Bangladesh in PM Hasina and the strong approval of her leadership over the past decade.

"I look forward to continue working closely with you and the Government of Bangladesh to further strengthen the existing friendly ties and deepen bilateral cooperation for the mutual interests and advancement of livelihoods of our two peoples in the coming years," said the Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and his behalf, the Myanmar Senior General extended his warmest congratulations to PM Hasina on the sweeping victory of the Awami League in the recent general election.

In his message to PM Hasina, he also wished for her well-being, and personal happiness as well as for all success in her future endeavours.

