Murad Hasan relieved of Jamalpur district AL

Politics

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 08:12 pm

Murad Hasan has been relieved of his post of health and population affairs secretary in Jamalpur district Awami League. 

Awami League's Jamalpur unit took the decision at an emergency meeting today, said Advocate Muhammad Baki Billah, president of district AL. 

The development came following his resignation from the cabinet over his derogatory remarks about the daughter of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

The Awami League Central Committee will be informed about the decision today, he added. 

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked Murad Hasan to resign from the post of State Minister for Information and Broadcasting for some controversial comment he made recently. 

He submitted his resignation letter to the Information Ministry today citing "personal reasons".

Baki Billah presided over the function while General Secretary Farooq Ahmed Chowdhury and other members of the committee were present. 
 

