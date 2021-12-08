Murad got his bad lesson from Chhatra Dal politics: Hanif

BSS
08 December, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:23 pm

He said that such behaviour should not come from any activist of Sheikh Hasina, a soldier of Bangabandhu's ideology

Awami League joint general secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif today said that former state minister Murad has learned his bad behaviour from the politics of Chhatra Dal.

He said that such behaviour should not come from any activist of Sheikh Hasina, a soldier of Bangabandhu's ideology.

Hanif made the remarks while responding to a question from newsmen at a meeting of district Awami League grassroots' representatives held at the PTI school ground in Feni town as the chief guest this morning.

He further added BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that former state minister for information and broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan was a publicity secretary of Mymensingh Medical College Chhatra Dal. I think he got his bad teaching from the politics of Chhatra Dal.

Abu Sayed Al Mahmud Swapan, organising secretary in-charge of Chattogram division of Awami League was present as the keynote speaker.

President (acting) of Feni District Awami League Advocate Hafez Ahmed, General Secretary Nizam Uddin Hazari, Agriculture Affairs Secretary of AL Faridunnahar Laily, Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Md Aminul Islam Amin, among others, were present on the occasion.

 

