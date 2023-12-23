Munshiganj local AL office vandalised by supporters of independent candidate

Politics

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 07:08 pm

Munshiganj local AL office vandalised by supporters of independent candidate

Gazaria Thana Officer-in-Charge Razib Khan said they have received allegations that the two sides engaged in arguments concerning the sound system.

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 07:08 pm
Munshiganj local AL office vandalised by supporters of independent candidate

The supporters of Foisal Biplop, an independent candidate of the Awami League for Munshiganj-3, have allegedly vandalised the Bhaberchar union office of the ruling party.

"They vandalised the office furniture and a portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the attack, which took place around 4pm on Saturday," said Lokman Hossain, former president of Bhaberchar union Awami League and a supporter of the ruling party candidate Mrinal Kanti Das.

Refuting the allegation, independent candidate Foisal said, "While we were hosting a meeting beside the AL office, a high-pitched sound was coming from the sound system playing at the office. We simply asked them to turn the sound down."

Mrinal Kanti Das alleged, "A section of our ruling party has been attempting to make the election controversial since the schedule was announced. They have proven that they don't want a peaceful election by carrying out the attack."

Gazaria Thana Officer-in-Charge Razib Khan said they have received allegations that the two sides engaged in arguments concerning the sound system. "Supporters of the independent candidate allegedly carried out vandalism inside the office."

"Whoever were involved in the vandalism will be identified through investigation," he added.

