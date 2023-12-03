Muktijote on stronger leg with ‘stick’, fields 74 this time

Foisal Ahmed
03 December, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 11:46 am

Muktijote on stronger leg with ‘stick’, fields 74 this time

Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote, a registered political party that participated in the 2018 general elections with two candidates, has significantly expanded its electoral presence for the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections scheduled for January 7, 2024. The walking stick is its election symbol.

Despite securing a combined total of 1,219 votes in the previous elections, falling short of the threshold to retain their deposits, the party has fielded 74 candidates this time, according to the list of Election Commission. 

But the party is not happy yet as it finds its list incomplete. 

"We have filed 95 nominations. We don't understand why the Election Commission produced a list of 74," Muktijote chief Abu Layes Munna wondered while talking to The Business Standard yesterday.

The party is even planning to file a writ petition with the High Court against the EC's refusal to accept the party's at least 40 more nominations "just 2-5 minutes after the submission deadline." 

The party chief said he was at a lawyer's chamber to discuss the issue.

Registered in 2013, the party with election symbol "Chhori" (walking stick) selected seven candidates for the 2014 elections but could not contest. 

"That election was one-sided, marred by violence and our candidates could not even submit nomination papers. Unfortunately, the 2018 election too was a controlled one," he said, explaining why its candidates could not get "expected results."      

When asked about the party's source of funds in the election, he said, "We don't have any party funds. Candidates do everything at their own expense."

About the party's participation in the past two elections, he said, "Before this, in the 2014 elections, we fielded seven candidates. However, due to various violent incidents, clashes, etc, candidates in that party could not secure any seats in that election. In the subsequent 2018 elections, there were two candidates. Our two candidates could not achieve the expected results then as well as that was also a controlled election."

When asked what the party's expectations are about those who are being nominated, Abu Lays Munna said, "If there is a fair vote and the voters can cast their vote smoothly, then there are 15 of them who are capable of getting a significant number of votes. One or two of them may even emerge as a winner in the elections."

He went on to say, "But winning depends on the election environment and the voters' opportunity to cast their votes without hindrance."

The party was officially launched on 24 November 2000 and was registered with the Election Commission on 8 October 2013.

